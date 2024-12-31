Max George revealed he has experienced a “flicking feeling” in his chest following heart surgery.

The Wanted star, 36, shared a health update to his Instagram page on Monday, 30 December, after having a pacemaker fitted in a two-and-a-half-hour operation to treat a 2:1 heart block.

George asked for advice from his followers who have a pacemaker, explaining: “I’m in the hospital tomorrow for another check-up because I’ve been getting this ‘flicking’ feeling in the left-hand side of my chest.

“Hopefully it’s maybe a nerve touching it and it’ll go away in time, or maybe they may have to move the wires slightly."