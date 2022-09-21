Comedian Michael Palin goes “beyond the military checkpoints” to discover Iraq in a new Channel 5 documentary series.

Titled Michael Palin: Into Iraq, the former Monty Python star travels through the middle eastern land to “see a different side” of a country “defined by decades of war and conflicts”.

His new series sees Sir Michael travel 1000 miles across the country in a three-week period, passing by Baghdad and meeting Iraqi soldiers and school students.

The first episode is available on My5, with the next one scheduled on Tuesday 27 September at 9pm.

