Michael J. Fox has opened up about his battle with Parkinson’s disease for his upcoming documentary, STILL.

This trailer gives a glimpse of the Apple TV+ film that premiers on the streaming platform on 12 May.

Director Davis Guggenheim says the “sad sack story is that Michael J. Fox gets this debilitating disease and it crushes him.”

In response, the star of Back to the Future says: “Yeah, that’s boring.”

Apple TV says the film will recount his “extraordinary story in his own words” and will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements.

