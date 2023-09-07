Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said the band had been “very lazy” as he spoke of the 18-year wait for new music.

The band will soon release a new single called Angry, with an accompanying video, and a new album Hackney Diamonds. This is their first studio album of original music since 2005.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon why it has taken so long, Jagger said: “We’ve been very lazy”.

He went on to explain: “Suddenly we said ‘let’s make a record and put a deadline, so we had a chat and said we would make it at Christmas and finish it by Valentines.”