Billy Joel teases first single in 17 years with new video

Billy Joel has teased his first new solo in 17 years with a new video.

The "Vienna" singer, 74, announced that "Turn the Lights Back On" will be available to stream and purchase as a 7-inch vinyl record from 1 February.

Joel's new track is also only his second single since 1993.

"Turn the Lights Back On" has been co-written by Joel and producer Freddy Wexler, who has worked with other major artists such as Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

It comes after Joel posted a TikTok in December saying: "We got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time."