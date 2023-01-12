Kelly Clarkson covers Blink-182’s All the Small Things on her show

Kelly Clarkson performed a cover of Blink-182’s 1999 hit “All The Small Things” on an episode of her eponymous chat show on Wednesday, 11 January.

The 40-year-old artist sang a shorter, poppy rendition of the song as part of her ongoing “Kellyoke” series.

Other songs Clarkson has performed on her show include “Falling” by Harry Styles, “How Soon is Now” by the Smiths, and “The End of the World” by Sharon Van Etten.

