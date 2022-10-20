Taylor Swift collaborates with Zoe Kravitz on new ‘Midnights’ album

Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated "Midnights" album, set to drop at exactly 12am on Friday (21 October), will feature collaboration tracks with Zoe Kravitz.

The release of the writing credits for the artist's tenth studio album has also revealed collaborations with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and longtime producer and friend Jack Antonoff.

Ms Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, is listed as a co-writer for the tracks "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."

Whether or not the 33-year-old's vocals will feature in the songs is yet to be revealed - but all will become clear when the album drops at midnight.

Sign up for our newsletters.