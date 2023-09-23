Naga Munchetty was left in hysterics with tears streaming down her face during BBC Breakfast, as she watched a video of a man being hit in the face by a pigeon.

The journalist was shown the clip during Friday’s live broadcast and could not stop laughing.

Naga's co-host Ben Thompson said: “I don't know why this amuses me so much. Neither pigeon nor man were hurt.

“This is Michael Spiers, from Nottingham. He described it as being whacked full-pelt with a feathered pillow.”

Laughing, Naga said: “When you watch it and you know you're not supposed to laugh and it makes you laugh even more. The pigeon is absolutely fine.”