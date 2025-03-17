The producers of break-out Netflix hit Adolescence have lifted the lid on how they filmed an ‘impossible’ unbroken shot that has left fans including Jeremy Clarkson baffled.

One scene in the series’ second episode has the camera follow a character from a classroom, to a foot chase along a busy road via a window - before shooting off into the sky to travel to another location several hundred metres away.

The one-shot take has left viewers stumped, with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Clarkson posting on X: “How on earth did they do that? It’s impossible.”

Starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, Adolescence has earned rave reviews for its powerful portrayal of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder, and the case’s devastating effect on his family and local community.