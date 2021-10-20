Watch live as Netflix employees stage walkout over Dave Chappelle transgender comments

More than one thousand Netflix employees are set to walk out of their jobs on Wednesday in protest against the streaming giant’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special, which they say ridicules transgender people.

A group of demonstrators calling themselves Team Trans* have scheduled a rally outside Netflix’s Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles, where they will be joined by other activists, public figures and supporters.

They plan to present Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos with a “list of asks” relating to the walk out.

