Rufus Sewell transforms into Prince Andrew in Scoop behind-the-scenes video

Behind-the-scenes footage from Scoop shows how Rufus Sewell transformed into Prince Andrew in the new Netflix film released on Friday (5 April).

The movie shows how Newsnight producer Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) secured the infamous interview with Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) and the aftermath that unfolded.

With the help of a wig, makeup, and prosthetics, the actor, 56, became the Duke of York, 64.

Netflix's dramatisation of the sit-down covered the most notable parts of the interview - from the prince's claim to it being “almost impossible” for him to sweat and his repeated references to a “Pizza Express in Woking”.