That '70s Show: Netflix brings back Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith for 90s spin-off

That 70s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are back as Kitty and Red Forman for the show’s Netflix reboot, That 90s Show.

The familiar faces feature in the streaming giant’s new trailer for the spin-off to the early 2000s sitcom, set in the year 1995.

Alongside the famous cast members, Callie Haverda stars as Leia, the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) and granddaughter to the elder Formans.

In the new series, Leia visits her grandparents for the summer, according to a synopsis.

