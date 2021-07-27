Prince’s latest posthumous album is the first full-length record to be released from the late musician’s vault, some five years after his death.

Following the 57-year-old singer's sudden and unexpected passing in 2016, the “Purple Rain” singer’s estate has been faced with many questions of what should be done with his recorded but unheard music.

On July 30, “Welcome 2 America”, a 12-track album finished in 2010 but locked away in the singer’s famous Paisley Park vault for reasons unknown, will be released.

The album grapples with issues the singer held close to his heart, such as the fight for racial justice.