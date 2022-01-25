Paris Hilton surprises Tonight Show audiences by giving out NFTs

Paris Hilton surprised the audience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by giving them all their own NFTs.

Host Jimmy Fallon called the moment “the first NFT giveaway in television history” as the audience erupted in claps as Mrs Hilton gifted them the piece called “My Forever Fairytale”.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain and buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’.

