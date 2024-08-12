Independent TV
Nick Knowles reveals why now is right time to take part in Strictly
Presenter Nick Knowles has opened up on why now is the right time for him to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.
The 61-year-old, who has been rumoured as a contestant on the popular BBC show for many years, was officially unveiled for the 2024 series on Monday (12 August).
After his unveiling live on The One Show, Knowles explained why he decided to take part.
The presenter said: “Last year I was in Argentina and I danced an Argentine Tango and thought ‘I really like this’ and I have time this Autumn as we are not filming DIY SOS until later on.”
