Noel Gallagher reveals what it would take to make an Oasis reunion happen

Noel Gallagher says it would take an "extraordinary set of circumstances" to bring about an Oasis reunion.

However, while he said it was unlikely, the musician did say that he would "never say never" to getting back on stage with his brother.

Liam Gallagher tweeted on Wednesday, 18 January that Noel had reached out and "wants to meet up."

The 55-year-old said the band is actually doing just as well as they were when they were on the go in the 90s, so there's "no point."

