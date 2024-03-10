Liam Gallagher addresses rumours he and his brother have reconciled and there is an Oasis return in the works.

During Saturday night’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the host addressed the age-old rumours after rumours began to swirl that the rock group were planning to get back together after they split in 2009.

Last year, Liam posted a major hint towards an Oasis reunion, reaching out to his elder brother for a 'cuddle', while declaring: 'Oasis till I die.'

The lead vocalist said: "Listen I love Rkid he’s going through a lot of snizzle at the moment and it’ll work itself out he knows where I am if he needs a cuddle n a hug Oasis till I die LG x."