Olivia Wilde addresses infamous Harry Styles and Chris Pine ‘spitgate’ rumour

Olivia Wilde has addressed the infamous “spitgate” rumour that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.

A video showing the actors at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling spread like wildfire when claims were made that it shows Mr Styles spitting into his co-star’s lap.

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, the director said the rumour is a “perfect example of like, people will look for drama anywhere they can.”

While Ms Wilde said her boyfriend “did not spit on Chris,” Mr Colbert retorted that “only time will tell.”

