Comedian Omid Djalili has revealed the terrifying moment he was shot at and forced to hide behind a bin while he was at university.

The 57-year-old was a student at Ulster University in Northern Ireland, where he studied English and Theatre in the mid-1980s.

Talking on Kate Garraway's Life Stories, Omid recalled the horrifying moment when he was targeted.

He said: “Once I was throwing stones on Portstewart Beach. These guys come over to me and they said ‘Do you want your kneecaps blown off?’

“I got shot at with a rifle and I ran away, they came chasing after me, I hid behind a bin.”