Oscars 2023: Best Actor and Best Actress nominations in full

Nominations for the 2023 Oscars have been announced, with blockbusters such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick leading the pack for Best Picture.

With the best films come the best actors, and this year’s male and female categories are stacked with star talent.

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy have received nominations for Best Actor, while Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh are all up for Best Actress.

