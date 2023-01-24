Tom Cruise “absolutely deserves” an Oscar nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, according to his co-star Jennifer Connelly.

While the star didn’t receive a nod in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the action drama film is up for seven nominations including Best Picture.

Connelly told Variety that Cruise was “extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor.”

“I think that he is just perfect,” she said.

