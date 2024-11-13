Paddy McGuinness breaks down in tears at Zoe Ball Children In Need announcement

Paddy McGuinness broke down in tears as Zoe Ball made a huge Children In Need announcement.

The comedian and presenter is currently in the midst of a mammoth 300-mile bike ride from Wrexham AFC to Glasgow to raise money for the charity.

Ball announced during Wednesday’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show (13 November), that the comedian’s fundraising target had hit one million pounds, prompting him to burst into tears.

Struggling to speak, he said: “Thank you so much everyone, thank you. It’s just amazing.”

The star’s reaction also made Ball cry.