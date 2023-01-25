Panic! at The Disco disbanding after 20 years, Brendon Urie announces

Brendon Urie has announced that his band, Panic! at The Disco, will disband at the end of their current tour.

The frontman and only remaining original member shared the news on Instagram, also revealing he is also expecting his first child.

He said: "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting

"I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

