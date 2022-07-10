Hollywood actor Paul Rudd video called a bullied schoolboy whose yearbook was only signed by two students.

Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Avengers franchise, reportedly responded to a post by Brody Ridder's mother, Cassandra, after the boy received just two-year book autographs wishing him well.

During the call, Rudd told the 12-year-old: "I heard about you. I'm like, 'I gotta talk to this kid because this kid sounds like my kind of guy'."

Adding: "Well, I'm very excited that I get to talk to you and I get to meet you!"

