Perrie Edwards reveals how Little Mix still talk about Jesy Nelson after split

Perrie Edwards has revealed how her fellow Little Mix bandmates still talk about former member Jesy Nelson following her decision to leave the group.

Speaking on the first episode of Alison Hammond's Big Weekend, the 31-year-old opened up her home to the TV presenter and spoke candidly of her struggles with anxiety.

She delved into her relationship with Nelson, sharing that they haven’t spoken since she departed from Little Mix.

Nelson says she has written a song about the experience, revealing that it brings her to tears.