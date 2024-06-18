Pink soars through stadium before landing aerial stunt on one foot at London show

Watch as Pink soars above the crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London before landing her impressive aerial stunt on one foot.

The singer, 44, is over one year into her mammoth Summer Carnival tour, which began in June 2023 in Bolton.

She has impressed crowds with shows across the UK, Europe US, New Zealand and Australia in the last 12 months and is set to conclude this November in Miami.

Pink has become known for her impressive stadium stunts and recent footage shared by the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on social media shows her taking flight while she performs her popular 2008 song “So What”.