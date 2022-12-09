Joe Lycett reveals David Beckham’s team contacted him after money shredding stunt

Joe Lycett has revealed David Beckham’s team reached out to him after he pretended to shred £10,000 over the footballer’s World Cup deal with Qatar.

The comedian admitted that he isn’t “satisfied” with the response but said he couldn’t legally reveal the response.

“Basically, we’ve had some contact with them... I’m not satisfied with where we’ve got to, let’s put it that way,” Lycett said on The News Agents podcast.

When asked if Beckham’s team were offering to make a charity donation following the stunt, he suggested that nothing of the sort has been offered.

