Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, amid claims they “skipped the queue” to visit the lying in state.

According to MailOnline, the pair used a separate line and “filmed in a section put aside for press” at Westminster Hall.

The hosts of This Morning have faced backlash over the allegations, but ITV have since insisted they did not skip the queue.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity,” the statement said.

