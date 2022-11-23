Quentin Tarantino defends use of the ‘N-word’ in his films

Quentin Tarantino has defended his frequent use of the “N-word” in his films.

The filmmaker dismissed criticism of him, a white man, using the racial slur in his films such as Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

“If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see,” he said.

Speaking to Chris Wallace on his HBO Max show, the director added: “Apparently, I’m not making them for you.”

Samuel L Jackson has also defended Tarantino’s use of the slur, saying “he’s just telling the story and the characters do talk like that.”

