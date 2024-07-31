Bollywood actor recalls first meeting future wife at 20 – when she was 9

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has recalled meeting his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time when he was 20 years old and she was nine.

The 41-year-old star and and the 31-year-old actor got married in 2022.

"The first time I met Alia was when she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old and we did a photoshoot together because Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make a film called Balika Vadhu about child marriage," Kapoor told Nikhil Kamath’s podcast.

"That’s the first time I met her. It seems a little weird now to say."