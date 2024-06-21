Rob Brydon has shared the moment James Corden told him there would be a Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The actor revealed he had a phone call from his fellow co-star and writer of the much-loved sitcom, who told him “We have done it”.

Appearing on The One Show on Thursday (20 June), presenter Vernon Kay asked Brydon what Corden had told him about the upcoming Christmas special.

The actor said: “He rang some time ago.

“He always calls me Bobby and he said to me ‘There he is, Bobby’. I asked him ‘What is going on?’ and he said ‘Well, we have done it’.

Brydon added: “It was top secrecy, none of us had a clue they had been working away together on it.”