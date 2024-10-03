First look at Robbie Williams as CGI monkey in Better Man trailer

Robbie Williams is portrayed by a CGI monkey in a new film about his life - Better Man.

The movie, directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), follows the Stoke singer, 50, from his childhood to his time in Take That and his success as a solo star.

Williams is played by actor Jonno Davies via motion capture technology.

Among the cast members joining the CGI Williams will be Steve Pemberton and Alison Steadman.

Better Man will be released in the UK on Boxing Day.