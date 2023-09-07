Mick Jagger has explained the hidden meaning behind Hackney Diamonds, the name of the upcoming album from The Rolling Stones.

At a launch event in London on Wednesday 6 September, host Jimmy Fallon asked the band to detail the term, asking if it is “a type of slang”.

“Yeah, it’s like when you get your windscreen broken on Saturday night in Hackney, and all the bits go on the street... that’s Hackney Diamonds,” Jagger replied.

Hackney Diamonds will be the band’s first studio album in 18 years. It will be released on 20 October.