Rolling Stones and Beatles stars reportedly joining forces for new album

The Rolling Stones are reportedly joining forces with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to collaborate on a new album.

Showbiz website Variety is reporting that Paul McCartney has already recorded bass for the new project in recent weeks.

Ringo Starr is expected to appear in the studio shortly ahead of the release of the forthcoming album.

The artists are putting aside a decades-long rivalry to work together on the new music, delighting fans of both of the bands.

