Watch: Russell Brand disputes allegations ahead of Dispatches programme

Russell Brand has published a video on YouTube in which he denies "very serious criminal allegations" against him.

The comedian shared the clip ahead of the claims which are due to be shared in a documentary today (16 September) and in a newspaper.

In a video titled "So, This Is Happening," Mr Brand described the allegations as a "coordinated attack" and said that they “pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when... I was very, very promiscuous.”

Mr Brand added that there were witnesses who could “directly contradict” the claims being made against him.