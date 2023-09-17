In resurfaced audio from a BBC Radio 2 interview, Russell Brand appeared to offered his personal assistant to massage Jimmy Savile.

The disgraced TV presenter says the comedian can meet him if he brings his sister with him, to which Brand replies: “I have got a personal assistant... part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greet, meet, massages, she has to do it.”

Savile told Brand he would “prefer her to wear nothing” before Brand replied “that will not be a problem.”

The audio was played in a Channel 4 Dispatches programme on Saturday (16 September).