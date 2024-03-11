Ryan Gosling has Margot Robbie in fits of laughter during I’m Just Ken performance

Barbie star Margot Robbie was in fits of laughter during co-star Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance of I'm Just Ken.

Gosling opened his performance from the crowd, sandwiched between Robbie and Billie Eilish, both of whom got the giggles as he began singing.

The viral track also saw Guns 'n' Roses guitar legend Slash take to the stage alongside Mark Ronson, and had the audience on their feet with Emma Stone and America Ferrera singing along into the mic as Gosling toured the crowd.