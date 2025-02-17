Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni scandal at SNL5O

Ryan Reynolds poked fun his wife Blake Lively’s scandal with Justin Baldoni as the couple returned to the spotlight for SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday (16 February).

Appearing opposite Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Reynolds stood up from the audience alongside his wife and said: “I have a question.”

After being asked “How is it going?”, the Deadpool actor replied: “Great, why? What have you heard?”

Reynolds and Lively’s appearance at the special was their first public showing amid the ongoing It Ends With Us scandal, which has seen both Lively and the film’s director and co-star Baldoni file respective lawsuits against each other.