‘Perfectly reasonable’: Sam Mendes believes gender-neutral Oscars are ‘inevitable’

Sir Sam Mendes says he has "total sympathy" with the idea of gender-neutral Oscars and believes they are inevitable.

Last year, The Crown star Emma Corrin called for gender-neutral categories at the major film awards.

The director told the BBC: "I think that's the way it's moving and that's perfectly reasonable."

"Awards are there to promote films," he said: "The awards are a TV show."

"It's not about yourself, it's not about the art or craft of the industry especially. It's about selling films," Sam added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.