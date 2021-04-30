A resurfaced clip from the ITV daytime show Loose Women has gone viral online, in which panellist Stacey Solomon says she doesn’t “see the purpose of all that money” going to the Royal Family. Speaking in 2018, the former X Factor contestant added: “I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same. It could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it.” Fellow panellist Jane Moore responded that she believes the Royals are “becoming like celebrities”, to which Solomon replied: “to me, that’s all they are.”