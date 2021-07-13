Star Wars is a film franchise full of incredible action, drama and excitement.

With a total of 12 box office hits to date, there are so many iconic moments that live long in the memory of sci-fi fans and some of those may even be unscripted.

From humorous moments like Chirrut Imwe’s “are you kidding me, I’m blind” line, to one of Harrison Ford’s most memorable Han Solo sequences, Star Wars actors have never been afraid to improvise on the spot.