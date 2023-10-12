Steve Irwin breaks up kookaburra fight in resurfaced video shared by daughter Bindi

Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, paid tribute to her late father on Thursday by sharing a hilarious video of him breaking up a fight between two kookaburras.

In the footage, the iconic conservationist jumps into a pen to mediate a dispute between two birds.

“Stop it! You guys need to make up,” Irwin says, holding the two kookaburras.

He then mimics their call to calm them down, before returning the birds to separate parts of their pen.

“This flashback makes my heart happy. Dad’s kindness and love for all species will live on forever,” Bindi wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.