Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach has revealed the one thing she doesn’t want Vito Coppola to do with his new dance partner.

The former Coronation Street actress lifted the 2023 glitterball trophy with Coppola and celebrated by getting matching bee tattoos.

The pair have repeatedly been romantically linked since partnering up for the popular entertainment show

This year, the professional Italian dancer has been paired with Miranda actress Sarah Hadland.

Discussing Coppola’s new partner when she was interviewed on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (21 September), the actress said she is “quietly hoping” the pair do not get matching tattoos.

She said: “Maybe they can do something else that can symbolize their friendship?”