Strictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu broke down in tears after his Argentine Tango with partner Angela Scanlon in Blackpool on Saturday (18 November).

Dancing to Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black, the couple scored a total of 38 out of 40 and received very high praise from the judges.

Anton Du Beke said: “There’s been some great dances tonight. this has been my favourite.”

Shirley Ballas added: “If there was ever a place to bring your ultimate performance, you brought it today.”

Speaking to presenter Claudia Winkleman, a tearful Gu said: “I am so proud. I am so happy the judges gave the comments to her like that. She’s been down actually for quite a few weeks. Hearing that, I am just really happy.”