Sir Patrick Stewart stars alongside Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a host of children’s cartoon characters in Paramount+’s Super Bowl LVIII advert.

In amusing scenes, the Star Trek legend leads his team up the mythical Paramount mountain, before suggesting they throw Arnold Shortman - from the animated series Hey Arnold! - over the peak.

Dressed as an old-school NFL player, Sir Patrick launches Arnold into the air, but not quite over.

“So close,” he says, as music from Creed fades out and he turns his attention to Peppa Pig.

Drew Barrymore, Jeff Probst and Thomas Lennon also appear alongside the cartoon characters.