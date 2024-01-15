Usher reveals how he’s preparing for Super Bowl halftime show

Usher has hinted at how he is preparing for his 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

The eight-time Grammy award-winning musician spoke to Good Morning America, revealing that next month's performance is on his "bucket list."

"You know, they say what is it, Oscar, Tony, Grammy, Emmy, right?" he added.

The artist, 45, said he is "mindful" when looking to past performers for inspiration.

"Adam Levine, yeah, he definitely took his shirt off. So I'm like, okay, whatever Adam's doing," he said.