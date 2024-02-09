The history behind the iconic Super Bowl halftime show

This year's Super Bowl halftime show will see Usher take centre stage for what is expected to be an iconic performance in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February.

The eight-time Grammy winner will join a long list of legends who have entertained viewers mid-way through the game.

The Super Bowl halftime show has been a staple of US culture for years - but it's not always been the huge affair seen today, according to a music production expert.

As the show nears, Melvin Earl Villaver Jr, assistant professor in Audio Technology and Global Black Studies at Clemson University, explores the history behind the most anticipated performance of the year.