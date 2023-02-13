Super Bowl ASL interpreter gives high-energy signing during Rihanna’s halftime show

An ASL interpreter has been praised for her performance during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Viral footage shows Justina Miles putting in an incredible effort as Rihanna gave fans a quick-fire rundown of the greatest hits during her comeback concert.

As the artist took centre stage, dancing surrounded by her backup crew, Miles stood high in the stadium signing along to the mashup.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will go down in history as an all-time classic, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.