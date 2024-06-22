Nicola Coughlan And Jonathan Van Ness Enjoy Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour

Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Van Ness enjoyed the first night of Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour shows from the VIP tent on Friday, 21 June.

The Bridgerton actor and the Queer Eye star were joined by other high-profile figures such as the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Cara Delevigne.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife were also in attendance.

Friday’s show, during which Swift played “The Black Dog” live for the first time, was the first of three nights at Wembley Stadium.