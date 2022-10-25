Taylor Swift has recruited famous faces including Laura Dern, Haim and Dita Von Teese to appear in the video series she has designed to accompany her new album Midnights.

The pop icon has revealed she’s made a number of “music movies” to go with her latest release and unveiled the shorts in a teaser trailer that dropped last week.

“I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them,” Swift said of her visual project.

“I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.”

Sign up for our newsletters.